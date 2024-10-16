CREDITON firefighters carried a child to safety and walked two adults from a car stuck in floods on the road from Crediton to Sandford this morning, Wednesday, October 16.
The James family, from Copplestone, were stranded in their car in the flood.
Mrs James said: “We are very wet. Our car stopped in the water and while we sat there it rose and rose.
“We ended up sat in the water in the car.”
Crediton Station Manager Neil Hargreaves, speaking from the scene, explained that: “We were able to get to the car and walk the adults to safety.
“One of the crew carried the child to safety.”
The family was unhurt and taken home by Courtney’s Garage at Copplestone.
The fire brigade has closed the road in both directions.
It is likely to remain in place between Sandford Cricket Club and Crediton for many hours.
The car has yet to be recovered but it is believed that the flooding has subsided a little.
Devon County Council Highways Department is due to attend the incident but is currently very busy at multiple locations.
A yellow weather warning remains in place in the South West until 9pm tonight.
Further updates as we have them.