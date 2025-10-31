FIVE teenagers arrested in connection to a property fire in Bideford have been released on police bail.
One person remains unaccounted for following the fire at a home in Honestone Street, reported at around 8.30pm on Tuesday, October 28.
Officers attended along with fire service personnel.
Detectives are treating this as a suspicious incident with murder as one of several hypotheses being considered.
Four boys and a girl aged between 13 and 15, and all from North Devon, were arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.
All five have now been released on police bail.
A man in his 30s, from Bideford, was previously arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and released on police bail.
The next of kin of the unaccounted for man has been informed and is being supported by specially trained officers.
The fire resulted in a number of residents being evacuated and police say they are working with their partners to ensure their needs are met until they are able to return home.
Police add that multi-agency work at the scene continues and involves structural engineers.
DI Chris Lithgow, from the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “I would again like to reiterate our thanks to local residents - particularly those who have been displaced for their patience and understanding while we continue what is a very challenging investigation.
“Work is ongoing to reduce the cordon and allow for residents to return home as soon as possible when safe to do so.
“Those residents who remain displaced will continue to be housed and looked after.
“We wish to advise the public that drone flights are prohibited in the vicinity of the ongoing emergency service incident at Honestone Street until further notice.
“The use of drones in or near the location poses a significant risk to the safety of emergency personnel and could hinder the investigation.
“We would again urge people not to speculate online regarding this incident and remind everyone that proceedings are legally active.”
Any person wishing to operate a drone for legitimate purposes in the vicinity of Honestone Street must contact Devon and Cornwall Police in advance to seek appropriate authorisation.
Unauthorised drone flights will be treated as interference with an emergency incident and may result in prosecution.
Anybody who has any information or footage which may help the police investigation, or wishes to request drone operation, is asked to call 101 or visit the force website quoting log 748 of October 28.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.