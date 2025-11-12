A MAN who has been charged with nine offences in relation to the theft of charity boxes that occurred in Crediton and Okehampton will appear in court in December.
Crediton Police Constable Dan Armitage said that the man, in his 50s, is from Mid Devon.
He said: “Thank you to those in our local communities, Crediton and Okehampton, who provided information and assisted in the investigation, which has resulted in this man being charged.”
