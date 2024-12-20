A MAN has died in hospital a week after a quad bike crash near Coldridge.
The incident took place on the B3220 at around 11.40am on Thursday, December 12.
Only one vehicle, a red Honda quad bike, was involved.
The 70-year-old man riding it and the 61-year-old female pillion passenger, both local to the area, suffered serious injuries in the crash.
They were taken to different hospitals by two air ambulances.
The man died in hospital on Thursday, December 19. His next of kin are aware.
The woman is still in hospital with serious injuries.
If you saw what happened, know anything about the crash or have video footage of it, contact police online or by telephoning 101 quoting log number 281 of December 12.