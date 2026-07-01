A collision between a car and a motorbike close to a junction of the A386 has left a motorbike rider with minor injuries.
The collision happened near the George Park and Ride junction on the outskirts of Plymouth this morning.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a motorbike on Southway Drive, Plymouth, just before 11am today, Wednesday, July 1.
“Minor injuries to the motorbike rider have been reported.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.