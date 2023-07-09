DETECTIVES from Devon and Cornwall Police investigating a report of rape are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to get in touch.
The incident took place between 2am and 2.15am today, Sunday, July 9, on Fore Street in Okehampton.
The victim, a woman in her 40s, is being supported by specialist officers.
A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape and remains in police custody at this time.
Detective Inspector Neil Lloyd said: “Officers have been carrying out enquiries throughout the day and at this time we are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident.
“I would appeal for anyone who was in the area and hasn’t already spoken to us to please get it touch. I’d also like to hear from anyone who was in the area in the early hours of the morning and may have relevant dash-cam footage, to report it to us.”
Anyone with any information which may assist our investigation is asked to contact police on by calling 101 or reporting it via our website, quoting log 156 of July 9.