POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a 34-year-old man was killed on the M5 yesterday.
Officers investigating the fatal collision want to hear from anyone who saw the incident or has dashcam footage which may help.
Emergency services were alerted at 5.30 am yesterday to reports of a serious accident between junctions 27 and 26 on the M5.
The collisions involved a number of vehicles, including two heavy goods vehicles, that had collided with a pedestrian on the northbound carriageway of the motorway.
The 34-year-old man pedestrian from the Northamptonshire area was pronounced deceased at the scene.
His next of kin have been informed.
The road was closed while a forensic investigation was carried out.
The southbound carriageway was reopened at 10am, and the northbound at 4pm.
Officers from the roads policing team would like to thank the public for their patience whilst the road was closed.
If anyone witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via our website or by calling 101 quoting log 139 of 06/09/2023.