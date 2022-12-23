POLICE are becoming increasingly concerned for the wellbeing of Darren Gray from South Molton, North Devon.
Darren, aged 43, was reported as missing on Monday, December 19 and was last seen in the South Molton area in the early hours of Sunday, December 18.
North Devon Police Sector Inspector Rich Preston said: “Co-ordinated searches by specialist police officers and search teams are continuing and police are appealing for any information linked to Darren’s whereabouts.”
Darren is 6ft tall, of average build with short, dark blonde hair and facial hair.
Darren is believed to have been wearing a jacket similar to the one pictured and was also in possession of a Samsung Galaxy S7 mobile phone.
If anyone has information that may assist in helping to find Darren, please contact police on 999, quoting log number: 1001 of December 19.