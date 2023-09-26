POLICE are seeking the public’s help to trace a 35-year-old man from Tiverton.
Wayne Douglas is wanted in connection with reports of non-fatal strangulation, assault ABH, harassment and threats to kill.
Enquiries have been made by police to locate him and officers are now appealing to the public for information on his whereabouts.
Douglas is described as 5ft, 8in tall, of stocky build.
He was last seen in Tiverton on Tuesday, September 12.
Anyone who sees Douglas is asked not to approach him but to call police on 999, quoting reference number 50230248098.
Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or via: www.crimestoppers-uk.org .