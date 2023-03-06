DEVON and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to a property fire at Chawleigh, near Chulmleigh at 4.45am this morning, Monday, March 6.
During the call, the fire service was informed that due to the nature of the fire, the occupant was unable to leave the property.
Fire crews from Chulmleigh, North Tawton and Witheridge were mobilised and on arrival, crews found that the fire involved the porch area.
One occupant was led to safety.
The fire was extinguished by firefighters wearing two sets of breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera.
The porch was severely damaged by fire.
Crews also ventilated the building.
Due to the suspected nature of the fire, Police were requested to attend to assist with the fire investigation.
Duty of care was left with the Police and a Fire Investigation Officer.