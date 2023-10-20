POLICE are seeking the public’s help to trace a 28-year-old man from Combe Martin.
Elliot Szabo is wanted in connection with reports of serious sexual assault, assault and criminal damage.
Enquiries have been made by police to locate him and officers are now appealing to the public for information on his whereabouts.
Szabo is described as a white male, of stocky build and is 6ft tall. He has a rose tattoo on his neck.
He was last seen in the Combe Martin area of North Devon but has links to the London area.
Anyone who sees Szabo is asked not to approach him but to call police on 999, quoting reference number 50230275119.
Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or via: www.crimestoppers-uk.org .