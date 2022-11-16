£200K drugs and cash seized during police vehicle stops
Nearly £500k in drugs and cash has been seized by police from two vehicles stopped in Devon this week. Pictures: Devon and Cornwall Police
On Tuesday officers from the Plymouth Proactive Unit and Road Crime Unit stopped a Ford van travelling on the A38 near Ivybridge at around 4.30pm.
Officers carried out a search of the van under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act where they located around four kilograms of suspected crack cocaine and heroin – with a potential street value of £400,000.
A man in his 40s from Southend-on-Sea, Essex was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A drugs with intent to supply. He was later released on police bail until 15 February 2023 pending further enquiries. Yesterday, Thursday, shortly before 3pm officers from Road Crime Unit and Local Policing Team stopped a VW car travelling in the Brixham area.
Officers carried out a search of the vehicle where approximately £60,000 in cash was located in the boot along with a number of mobile phones. The items and the car were seized by police.
A man in his 20s from Gateshead and a man in his 30s from Plymouth were arrested on suspicion of money laundering. They were both released on police bail until 16 February 2023 pending further enquiries.
Detective Superintendent Jon Bancroft said: ‘Acting on information and intelligence, officers carried out these stops and seized drugs and cash which are suspected to be linked to wider criminal activity.
‘This is yet another example that we will not tolerate the use and supply of drugs in Devon and Cornwall and we will pursue those who seek to carry out these crimes.
‘Officers will now carry out full and thorough investigations, seeking to bring those responsible to justice.’
Anyone with information about the use or supply or drugs in their communities should report it to You can report information to us via the force website - Contact us | Devon and Cornwall Police (devon-cornwall.police.uk)
You can pass information via the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.