Public appeal to trace wanted Tiverton man Ryan Gillard
By Alan Quick | Editorial Manager/Photojournalist |
Tuesday 13th September 2022 3:31 pm
Ryan Gillard. (Devon and Cornwall Police )
POLICE are appealing for the public’s help to trace 28-year-old Ryan Gillard who is wanted in connection with an allegation of assault in Tiverton.
Officers are asking members of the public to report any sightings or provide information as to his whereabouts.
Gillard is believed to be living in and around the Tiverton area.
He is described as white, around 5ft 10ins tall and of proportionate build. He has short brown hair.
Anyone who sees Gillard, or knows of his whereabouts, is asked not to approach him and to immediately call police on 999, quoting log 336 of 01/09/22.
Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at: www.crimestoppers-uk.org .
