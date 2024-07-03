FIREFIGHTERS have been involved in a serious house fire near South Tawton since it was reported at 4.51am this morning, Wednesday, July 3.
On arrival the crews found that the roof of the property was fully involved in fire and during the firefighting the roof collapsed.
At the height of the blaze four fire engines and a water bowser were present.
Crews attended from Hatherleigh, North Tawton, Okehampton, Torquay, Chagford and Danes Castle, Exeter.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue reported that all of the occupants were safe and that there were no casualties.