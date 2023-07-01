AT approximately 12.50pm on Friday, June 30, emergency services were called to a report of a single-vehicle collision near Barnstaple Cross on the A377 at Crediton, involving a blue Vauxhall Astra.
Devon and Cornwall Police, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service, and a Devon Air Ambulance attended the scene.
Sadly, despite the best efforts of emergency services, a 57 year-old local man died at the scene.
WITNESS APPEAL
Police would like to thank members of the public for their patience following road closures, whilst an investigation was conducted by specialist officers.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police on 101 or via the force website, quoting log 361 of June 30.