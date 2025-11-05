A BURGLARY occurred at a property at Honeychurch near Sampford Courtenay, North Tawton, during the evening of Tuesday, November 4.
A vehicle, a silver Discovery with two passengers, was seen in the area at the time.
Residents have been asked to report sightings of any suspicious activity directly to the police.
They are also advised to be vigilant and prevent the opportunity for property to be stolen by making sure that valuable equipment is stored securely.
Local residents who see anything and believe it is an emergency should telephone the police on 999, otherwise reporting information through the 101 number or via the force website.
