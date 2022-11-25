Tedburn St Mary garage suffers from serious fire
DEVON and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service received multiple calls to attend a fire at a commercial garage in Tedburn St Mary on Thursday, November 24, the first call received at 11.44pm.
Three fire appliances, from Crediton, Danes Castle (Exeter) and Middlemoor (Exeter), one aerial ladder platform from Danes Castle and supporting officer, were initially sent to the blaze at Fry’s Garage.
Due to the nature of the incident and the information received, fire control made the decision to send another fire crew and a hazard materials officer prior to the arrival of any appliances.
The fourth appliance was sent from Moretonhampstead.
Once on scene, crews confirmed one vehicle was well alight within the garage.
Firefighters used two sets of breathing apparatus, one compressed foam jet, one hose reel jet and one safety jet to put out the fire.
A thermal imaging camera was used to check the fire was out.
Due to the nature of the incident, a fire investigation officer was also sent to establish the cause of the fire.
The vehicle was completely destroyed by the fire and two other vehicles sustained 25 per cent damage by fire.
The roof of the garage was 25 per cent destroyed by fire.
The remainder of the garage suffered from 80 per smoke damage.
All the fire crews had left the scene by 3.54am on Friday, November 25.
The cause of the fire has been deemed as accidental.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account.