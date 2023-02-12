POLICE are asking people to be vigilant after a number of thefts in the area from outbuildings, sheds and barns recently where powers tools, bikes and a quad bike were stolen.
Several burglaries occurred in Lifton on Tuesday, January 24 — a barn was burgled on a farm in Lifton between 1.45am and 7.15am, Access was gained by cutting off the padlock and once inside quad bike, drills and a chainsaw were stolen. Crime ref 50230019738.
A shed was broken into and various power tools were stolen between midnight and 8am (crime ref 50230022170) and another barn had the padlock forced open and several power tools were stolen between midnight and 4am (crime ref 50230024536).
A burglary occurred at a workshop in Lifton between 1am on Monday January 23 and 6am on Tuesday January 24 and several power tools were stolen (crime ref 50230024248).
An outbuilding was broken into and various hand and power tools including an electric bike were stolen at Leat Road, Lifton at approx. 11.30am on Friday January 27. Crime ref 50230021272.
A Honda quad bike was stolen in a burglary in the Moortown area, Tavistock between 5pm on Tuesday January 24 and 5pm on Wednesday January 25. Crime ref 50230023641.
Regarding the recent thefts police said: ‘The unknown offenders would have needed transport to take these items so if you see any vehicles, especially vans driving in the middle of the night which you consider suspicious then please call police immediately.
‘Try to provide as much detail as possible. Helpful information for the police would be: vehicle registration number, colour, direction of travel, number of occupants and description and anything else that might be distinctive about the vehicle, for example any sign writing, any damage to lights or lights not working, any other damage and towing anything.