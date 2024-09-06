POLICE are appealing for information following a burglary at a wildlife park in North Devon.
Combe Martin Wildlife and Dinosaur Park was broken into overnight between Thursday, September 5 and Friday, September 6.
Entry was forced into a building on site and several thousands of pounds worth of cash stolen from within the offices, along with a red Milwaukee impact driver.
The stolen cash includes both proceeds from the park itself and also money being collected for charity.
At this time police are following a number of lines of enquiry but are particularly hoping to hear from anybody with information regarding the burglary, or who noticed any suspicious vehicles or persons loitering on the main road outside the park over the course of that night.
Devon and Cornwall Police are also interested in hearing from anyone who may have private or business CCTV capable of seeing passing vehicles along the A399 between the edge of Combe Martin itself and Easter Close Cross (junction with the A3123 and B3229).
If you have any information or can assist please call the police using the 101 number or visit the website quoting crime reference 50240225848.