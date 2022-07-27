UPDATE: Crediton High Street partially re-opened after serious incident
Subscribe newsletter
SPECIALIST emergency services from across the county attended a serious incident in Crediton High Street, which occurred at about 1.15pm today, Wednesday, July 27.
A car came to rest on the pavement outside Crediton Museum and near the bus shelter.
Firefighters, ambulance crews and police worked together with specialist rescue units, other firefighters holding screens around a casualty being treated at the scene.
The casualty was believed to have been taken to hospital by a land ambulance at about 2.30pm. An air ambulance also attended.
The condition of the person remains unknown.
The High Street is now partially re-opened (2.45pm).
Accident investigation work is expected to be carried out in the immediate area.
Helmores estate agents has closed its office for the afternoon due to the serious collision outside its office.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |