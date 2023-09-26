• UPDATE: 12.30pm: Cher Maddison, 66, who was reported missing to police on Monday, has been found safely this morning by police on Moorland.
The police extends thanks to everyone who shared the appeal.
POLICE are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a woman who is thought to be in North/East Dartmoor.
Cher Madison, aged 66, was reported missing at around 5.30pm on Monday, September 25.
She is believed to have left her car at Whiddon Down Services and walked down the lanes into the Moor.
She is wearing a Dryrobe, denim skirt and crocs. She is 5ft, 5ins tall, of medium build with medium length hair and a fringe.
Searches and enquiries remain ongoing to locate her.
If you see Cher or know where she is, please call 999 quoting log 598 of September 25.