UPDATE: FOUND: Police said this morning, Monday, October 23, that Mr Pigney has been found safe and well.
POLICE are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 45-years-old male from Torquay.
Raymond Pigney, who has no fixed abode, was last seen at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital on Friday, October 20 at 7pm.
Mr Pigney is believed to be in the Exeter/North Devon area.
He is described as a white male, of medium build with light brown hair and a beard.
Mr Pigney was last seen wearing hospital pyjamas and a hospital gown.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on the 999 number, quoting log 731 of 20/10/23 or the reference number 50230279577.