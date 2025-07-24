TRAFFIC is reported to be queuing on the A30 westbound between the Tedburn St Mary junction and the Cheriton Bishop junction.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service currently have fire engines fighting grass verge fires in a number of places.
Traffic travelling eastbound from the Exeter to Okehampton direction is currently running ok.
The incident was reported at about 4.15pm today, Thursday, July 24.
Further updates as we have them.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.