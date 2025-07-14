A 35-year-old man from Bristol has pleaded guilty to drink driving in Okehampton.
Joe Gilling, of Knowle, drove a white Scania lorry on the A30 in Sourton on June 4 2025 while under the influence of drink.
Exeter Magistrates Court heard how Gilling was found with 77 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
The defendant had his driving licence disqualified for 20 months and will pay a £120 fine.
Gilling’s guilty plea was taken into account when deciding his sentence.
