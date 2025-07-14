The Okehampton firefighters swapped hoses for soapy sponges over the weekend as they took part in a charity car wash.
It only took the firefighters three hours to raise £750 during their car wash on July 12.
The money will be split between Oke PADs and the Fire Fighters’ Charity, who provide life-long care and support for fire fighters.
The car wash was held in the Mole Avon Country Store car park on the outskirts of Okehampton.
Oke PADs provide training sessions in CPR across Okehampton and raise funds to install defibrillators across the town.
The group will be hosting a free community training event on September 27 from 10 to12 noon at Okehampton Bowls Club.
