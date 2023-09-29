POLICE are seeking the public’s help to trace a 34-year-old man who may be in the Honiton/Tiverton areas of Devon.
Adam Fearn is sought in connection with reports of assault.
Enquiries have been made by police to locate him and officers are now appealing to the public for information on his whereabouts.
He is described as 6ft, 3in tall, of medium build, brown hair and facial stubble.
He is known to frequent the Tiverton area of Devon.
Anyone who sees Fearn is asked not to approach him but to call police on 999, quoting log number 0652 of September 22.
Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or via: www.crimestoppers-uk.org .