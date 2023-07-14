WITNESSES are sought to a collision in South Molton yesterday, Wednesday, July 13, which left two people seriously injured.
Officers were called at 2.50pm following the collision between an HGV and a yellow Peugeot 107 Urban on the A361.
The occupants of the car, a woman in her 50s and a young child, suffered serious injuries.
The woman, from Somerset, was airlifted to Derriford Hospital by a Devon Air Ambulance and the child was flown to Bristol Hospital.
The road was closed until around 10pm for officers to conduct a full investigation of the scene and police enquiries are continuing into the circumstances of the incident.
Officers would like to thank members of the public who stopped to assist at the scene.
They would like to hear from any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police and anyone with relevant dashcam footage.