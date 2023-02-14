I LOVE a Yorkshire pudding. Covered in gravy on a Sunday roast or drowned in warm golden syrup as a luxury treat. But a toad in the hole is one of my all-time favourite foods. This one, though, has a little twist.
Replace the sausages with large mushrooms and it’s not only vegetarian but makes a great side to other ingredients.
For the batter: Equal volume of eggs, plain flour, and milk.
I use a measuring jug and break the eggs in first.
Make a note of where on the measuring jug your chosen eggs come to and then tip into a mixing bowl.
Then pour in the milk to the same level in the jug and add to the bowl. Repeat with the flour. Add a lot of seasoning, I use salt, pepper, dried thyme, and dried rosemary to give the batter a little extra flavour.
Blend or whisk well, it doesn’t have to be perfectly lump free.
Then place in the fridge to relax for an hour or so. This isn’t 100% necessary, but it does help.
When you’re ready to make the meal, heat the oven to around 190 degrees centigrade. Add some oil to a large, deep roasting tray.
Place some large mushrooms, like Portobello, in the tray flat side down.
Sprinkle with seasoning and place in the oven for about 10 minutes.
Then, quickly and without allowing the oven to cool too much, take out the tray and pour the batter around the mushrooms.
Place it back in the oven and roast for about 20 minutes. It helps if you can see through the door, but whether it rises and holds perfectly or not, it’ll taste great.