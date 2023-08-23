LOCAL dairy site Arla Taw Valley is celebrating success after its Arla B.O.B. cheddar product has emerged triumphant at the prestigious Great Taste Awards 2023.
Arla Taw Valley Creamery has now scooped two Great Taste stars for its Arla B.O.B Cheddar, which first launched in 2022 and is made from lower fat British milk, which in turn produces a lighter cheddar, with all the flavour of full fat mature cheddar.
Great Taste is the world’s largest and most trusted food and drink accreditation scheme, organised by the Guild of Fine Food and is reportedly recognised by over 55% of UK consumers. It supports and promotes food and drink producers, large and small, giving buyers and food lovers in the UK and overseas recommendations for great tasting food. Great Taste offers a unique benchmarking and product evaluation service, designed to generate a greater awareness for products locally, regionally, nationally and internationally.
Each entry is blind-tasted by a panel of more than 500 industry experts consisting of chefs, restauranteurs and critics and is judged purely on taste.
Speaking about Arla B.O.B. Cheddar, the judges said: “This is a delightful cheese with an excellent flavour profile for a lower fat cheese. What a brilliant achievement in cheesemaking — the long finish and creamy mouth-feel are true to its Cheddar full-fat kin but with the lower fat content, this is definitely a winner.”
Maria Chacon Cubo, site director at Arla Taw Valley, said: “We’re thrilled to have Arla B.O.B Cheddar receive two Great Taste Awards this year. This accolade is a true testament to the dedication and skill we have at Taw Valley, and we know the team are over the moon with this result.”
Arla Foods is a global dairy company and cooperative owned by around 8,492 dairy farmers; approximately 2,053 of them are British. With production facilities in 11 countries and sales offices in a further 30, Arla is the world’s fifth largest dairy company and largest supplier of organic dairy products. Arla has a total of more than 18,000 colleagues and its products are sold under the well-known brands Arla, Lurpak and Castello in more than 100 countries.
