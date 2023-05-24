The planning inspector agreed, saying: ‘Suggestions that increased planting would provide visual screening would not overcome the fundamental harm that would be caused to the character of the site through the introduction of the scale of development proposed. Furthermore, the topography of the site is such that any mitigation could only partly hide the sprawl within the site. Moreover, the need for such level for screening simply confirms that the level of development proposed would create an alien and incongruous development that would decimate this section of the landscape. I find that the proposal would be harmful to the character of the site, it would introduce a disproportionate level of development which would fail to respect the more natural evolvement of built form in the area.’