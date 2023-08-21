AN angry motorist has been jailed for deliberately driving his car at a police dog handler in the street outside his home.
Paul Schofield left PC Luke Holman with a serious injury to his thigh after he was mowed down and left injured in the road and needed lengthy treatment before returning to duty.
The officer was called to a domestic incident at Schofield’s home in Paignton but by the time he got there he had got into his car which he drove at the dog handler who had just pulled up and got out of his van.
Schofield had been drinking before the incident and was still angry from the argument with his wife. He took out his anger on the officer, Exeter Crown Court was told.
Schofield, aged 50, of Blagdon Barton, Paignton, admitted attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent and was jailed for three years and nine months by Judge Stephen Climie.
He told him: 'On January 27, you and your wife were involved in what appears to have been yet another argument within the relationship. She called the police and you went outside to anticipate their arrival.
'When Pc Holman arrived, you chose, under the influence of alcohol, to drive your car directly at him, resulting in a very serous injury.
'You might describe it as a moment of madness but in the life of PC Holman, he will long reflect on the physical and psychological he suffered.'
Dr Rowan Jenkins, prosecuting, said the assault happened at night after PC Holman was called to a domestic incident and parked 50 metres from the house.
Schofield drove at him and knocked him down before colliding with his van.
He said Schofield had used his car ‘as a highly dangerous weapon equivalent’.
Mr Rupert Taylor, defending, said Schofield is ashamed of what he did and struggles to believe it.
He said: 'Maybe this was someone in an emotional state taking out their anger on somebody else.
'I do not underestimate the seriousness of his driving but the officer has been able to continue working and has a new dog.'