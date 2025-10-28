A rally is being staged in Tavistock to show the town is a diverse, welcoming and compassionate community.
The Unity Rally on Sunday, November 2 is in Bedford Square at 12 noon and everyone who supports the aims is welcome to join.
The event is organised by the campaign group Tavistock Stand Up to Racism in response to increasing hostility toward migrants, refugees and minorities nationally.
Violent protests outside asylum-seeker accommodation and mosques across Britain have culminated in 100,000 people marching with fascist Tommy Robinson in London. There has also been a rise in antisemitism, leading to the horrific attack outside a Manchester synagogue.
Tavi Stand Up to Racism spokesperson Lesley Crawford said: “In recent weeks we have received reports of people being racially abused in Tavistock, racist graffiti on a Mount Kelly College billboard and a small group holding a ‘flag protest’, saying they ‘want their country back’.
“At a meeting, a new arrival to Tavistock told of her horror at the abuse and hatred on local social media. This has left some feeling increasingly worried about the possibility of being ‘sent back’ (to an apparent or actual country of origin) regardless of having been born here, lived in the UK for many years or recently arrived.
“This doesn’t reflect the kindness and compassion of Tavistock. We welcomed refugees from Syria and Ukraine, collected humanitarian support for Ukraine, embraced social and cultural diversity and many other local initiatives helping build a stronger, more united community. This rally aims to show that this is the ‘real’ Tavistock.”
The rally is backed by Tavistock Pride, Tavistock Green Party, Tavistock Peace Action Group, the NEU teaching union, the UNISON public sector union and promoted by Ukrainian refugees, church groups, West Devon Art Workshops and Tavistock Library and individuals
Andy Cairns, from Tavi Stand Up to Racism, said: “Stand Up To Racism is building a broad and inclusive campaign of community groups, trade unions and faith groups to send a clear message we won’t allow minorities to be scapegoated.
“Migrants and refugees aren’t to blame for the lack of social housing and jobs or NHS waiting lists. In fact, they are vital to the NHS and Social care. Please join us.”
Tavi Stand Up to Racism was formed in September 2024 to challenge myths about refugees and migrants. It works with community organisations running multicultural activities in Tavistock and Okehampton.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.