Army Cadets have received a £500 Boost for digital training from a proceeds of crime fund.
Okehampton Army Cadets have received a £500 grant from Devon & Cornwall Police’s Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) Fund to support an exciting new digitisation project aimed at improving training for local young people.
The grant has come from the POCA, which redistributes money seized from criminal activity into projects that benefit local communities, helping turn the proceeds of crime into opportunities for young people and community organisations.
The funding application was sponsored by Police Community Support Officer Rebecca Watts, who presented the donation to Lance Corporal Emily O’Brien during a detachment parade night.
The money will be used to introduce interactive screens into the cadet classroom, helping modernise the way training is delivered across a range of subjects, including first aid, navigation and fieldcraft planning.
This will give cadets a more engaging and effective learning environment, allowing cadets to access visual training aids, digital mapping tools and interactive lesson content that better reflects modern training methods used across the Armed Forces and emergency services.
Second Lieutenant Sam Caunter, detachment commander of Okehampton, said: “This project will benefit cadets of all ages by improving teamwork, confidence and practical skills and help our instructors deliver lessons more efficiently. We give thanks to Devon & Cornwall Police and PCSO Watts for their support of youth development in the community.”
Okehampton Army Cadets continue to play an important role in providing local teenagers with valuable life skills, leadership experience and community engagement opportunities in a safe and structured environment.
Army Cadet Force focuses on youth development rather than military recruitment, using military-themed activities to teach transferable life skills such as leadership, teamwork, problem-solving and self-discipline.
Young people are encouraged to grow in confidence, resilience and self-belief. Parents see improvements in confidence, discipline and maturity.
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