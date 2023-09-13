Okehampton artist Alec Davey raised hundreds of pounds for the Children’s Hospice South West from his exhibition at Belstone Village Hall last month.
Eighty-nine-year-old Alec Davey staged the bank holiday weekend exhibition and sold both his and other local artists’ work on August 26 and 27.
On Tuesday (September 19) Mr Davey presented a representative from Children’s Hospice South West with the cheque for £500 at Belstone Village Hall.
Mr Davey has previously exhibited his work to raise funds for local charities.