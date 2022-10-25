Auctioner excited by Devon collection

Subscribe newsletter
WORKS by two of the most important European landscape artists that worked in India is amongst those in the private collection of Devon art collector Peter Millett heading to auction.
Peter who lived in Drewsteignton until his death in 2016 was an enthusiast for Indian antiques and had an extensive and impressive collection including several artworks by Thomas and William Daniell, artists working in India at the end of the 18th century.
Being born in Karwar, near Goa on the west coast of India, Peter spent much of the early part of his working life in the country before settling in Devon.
Following his retirement, Peter was able to pursue his passion for collecting Indian antiques which developed into a business.
The private collection is being auctioned off by Olympia Auctions and will include works by the Daniell’s, a unique selection of Bombay School of Art pottery, Tibetan art among other fine art pieces.
Commenting on this very special collection, Olympia Auctions specialist Arthur Millner says: ‘It has been a great pleasure to have been asked by the late Peter Millett’s family to help with selling his collection.
‘I knew Peter, who died about seven years ago, for more than three decades and his extensive collection is testament both to his love of India, where he spent the early part of his working life, and his enthusiasm for art and antiques, with many days spent visiting auctions and antique fairs near his home in Devon.
‘I first met him over thirty years ago, and over the following decades would frequently see him on his regular visits to London selling his recent discoveries.
‘His charming and amusing company belied an acute eye and keen business acumen, and he sold several items to the British Museum. Working on his collection for this auction has been a hugely enjoyable experience, bringing back happy memories of Peter.’
The auction is on November 9. See olympiaauctions.com
