Children’s author Sir Michael Morpurgo, who lives in Iddesleigh, is set to host a fundraising event this month in honour of his 80th birthday.
The event, which will take place at Gillian Lynne Theatre in London, aims to raise funds for the charity he founded alongside his wife, Farms for City Children.
Sir Michael said: “Writers, poets, actors, musicians and dear friends will be putting on an afternoon show. The afternoon will be very kindly hosted by Clare Balding,”
For more information visit: www.fane.co.uk/michael-morpurgo.