HUNDREDS of people are expected to attend a farewell service for the Bishop of Exeter at Exeter Cathedral on Sunday, September 17 at 3pm.
Representatives from organisations across Devon have also been invited.
The Rt Rev’d Robert Atwell is retiring after nearly a decade as Devon’s most senior bishop, after being installed at Exeter Cathedral in July 2014.
During the service, Bishop Robert will hand back the Diocesan Crozier (the bishop’s ceremonial staff) to the Dean of Exeter Cathedral.
The Dean will lay it down on the altar, symbolically marking the end of Bishop Robert’s tenure.
In another poignant moment, Bishop Robert will say Bishop Leofric’s blessing. Leofric became the first Bishop of Exeter in 1047, and his words have been used by his successors for centuries.
Bishop Robert said: “As I move into retirement, I take with me a treasure trove of happy memories.
“This is an amazing diocese and county, with a generous and entrepreneurial spirit.
“It has been a huge privilege to be Bishop of Exeter. The people of Devon will always have a special place in my affections.
“I leave with a heart full of thanksgiving to God.”
Bishop Robert will also be stepping down as a member of the House of Lords and as Patron of Plymouth Marjon University and trustee of a number of Devon charities.
“Bishop Robert has been a constant support to YMCA Exeter over his years of service and has helped us raise the plight of homeless young people in Exeter,” said Gareth Sorsby, YMCA Exeter Joint CEO.
“He has been a faithful friend, loyal supporter and wise advisor.”
Bishop Robert studied theology at St John’s College, Durham, before training for ordination in Cambridge and Rome.
He served as a curate in the Diocese of London before returning to Cambridge as chaplain of Trinity College for six years and teaching early Christian life and thought.
He spent 10 years as a Benedictine monk in Oxfordshire, returning to parish ministry in London’s Primrose Hill. He was appointed Bishop of Stockport in 2008.
During his time as Bishop of Exeter, he championed the role of the rural church, instigating the Growing the Rural Church project and most recently editing the book “How Village Churches Thrive”.
His time in office has also seen the development of the Devon Pilgrim project, the Devon Church Weddings project and social justice work through Transforming Plymouth Together.
He steered Devon’s 600 Anglican churches through the Covid-19 Pandemic and subsequent recovery.
Annie Jefferies, who represents lay people in the Diocese of Exeter, said: “This will be a wonderful service of music and celebration for the time that Bishop Robert has been our Diocesan Bishop.
“We will miss him greatly for his pastoral care, inspiration, leadership and good humour in promoting and encouraging the laity across Devon.
“The most poignant element of the service will be the placing of the Bishop's Crozier on the altar, I guess at this point many of us will be reaching for our tissues… but we wish Bishop Robert happiness and good health in his retirement."
The Bishop of Crediton, the Rt Rev Jackie Searle, will be Acting Bishop of Exeter pending the appointment of the new bishop.
The vacancy process is expected to take about 14 months.