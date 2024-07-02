THE Acting Bishop of Exeter has encouraged people to vote in the general election, think of others when doing so and to pray for those in government.
“I am hugely proud to live in a democracy,” said the Rt Rev Jackie Searle, who is also Bishop of Crediton.
"We need to remind ourselves every now and then of the privilege that is, when we think about places around the world where people don't have a free and open vote on who is in government. Our democracy is something that we should be really proud of.
“I would encourage everybody who has a vote to take part in the election.
“Personally, I always make sure that I vote because I know that in the past, women weren't allowed to vote and that historically women and others campaigned so that those who had been excluded were allowed to cast their ballot.”
Bishop Jackie has encouraged people to pray for those in power.
She continued: “We are asked to pray in the Bible for those who are in government: “First of all, then, I urge that supplications, prayers, intercessions, and thanksgivings should be made for everyone, for kings and all who are in high positions, so that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and dignity” (1 Timothy 2:1-2).
“People say that politics and religion don't mix, but for me, they are completely inseparable. Jesus demonstrated that in his care for people, in how he both challenged structures, and showed what it is to really love and care for one another.
“So, for me, politics really is about how we organise ourselves as a country. It's about the things that we value.
“And I think, with a parish church at the heart of pretty much every community, Christians have so much to say in this arena, with on-the-ground experience of what is going to benefit the whole community and the country.”
This election is also an opportunity to “put yourself in somebody else's shoes”, she added.
“Approaching the election, we need to consider what it means to love your neighbour as yourself.
“To ask, not just how does this benefit me, but how does this benefit others in society?
“So, my prayer this week would be for kindness, for goodwill, for people to come together, to use the vote that we have been given.
“My prayer would be that decisions would be made that would be for the good of all and our communal life together.”
The Diocese of Exeter covers all of Devon.