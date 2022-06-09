Bond Oxborough Phillips is proud to be supporting the ‘Computer for Schools’ initiative

‘Sam was an Inspirational lady with incredible strength and determination,’ said the company. ‘Just before Sam passed, Stephen set up a GoFundMe page ( gf.me/u/zfwmbr ) for laptops for home schooling after listening to a debate in parliament about how many of our future generation in the UK were struggling to learn. Sam was also a nursery school assistant and a reading assistant at a school.

‘As of writing, just under £109,000 has been raised and Stephen has organised 1030 laptops/tablets and 12 dongles to schools nationwide. In Sam’s memory we would like to help and be part of raising over £200k to help provide learning opportunities to many more disadvantaged children nationwide. We’ll be donating five tablets to three local schools, voted for by YOU, the wonderful members of our local community. For more details and to find out more about how you can help, please give us a call on 01822 60070’