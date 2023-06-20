BOW and District Historical Society's talk for Monday, June 26 is by Helen Wilson on “The Remarkable Pinwill Sisters”, who were woodcarvers in the 19th century.
Committee member Erica Eden says she feels it's a real coup to have got a speaker of Helen's quality to come some distance to Bow.
She said she is a compelling speaker and won Devon “Book of the Year Award 2022” for her book about the Pinwell Sisters called “From ‘lady’ woodcarvers to professionals”.
The three sisters worked as professional woodcarvers from about 1889 in Ermington and then Plymouth.
Copies of Helen’s book, which is filled with illustrations, will be available to buy for £25 at the meeting.
The time is 7.15pm for 7.30pm start at Bow Village Hall.
Annual membership is £15, visitors £4, refreshments included.
In July, instead of a meeting, the Society is organising an outing to Coldridge Church on the 27th.
Places need to booked in advance through Erica on 01363 82606. There is no meeting in August.