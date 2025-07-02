Bowdens Nursery in Sticklepath have just been awarded a Silver Gilt medal at this week's Hampton Court Palace Flower Show.
The Silver Gilt – one down from a Gold – was awarded for the nursery’s tree and tree ferns display.
The Hampton Court win follows the nursery’s tremendous Gold at the Chelsea Flower Show – its 15th.
Since Ruth and Tim Penrose purchased the business near Okehampton from Ruth's parents in 2004 they have enjoyed a run of 20 years of successful Chelsea displays.
These are an opportunity for nurseries to use their creativity in displays which showcase their plants, with medals awarded by the judges.
The Bowdens displays have included, in 2016, a display featuring the sister train of The Orient Express and one in 2017 featuring the late Queen's Australian state coach.
Team Bowden, this year led by Felicity Penrose, granddaughter of founders Ann and Roger Bowden, built a fern and tree fern stand with an amazing selection of hardy and non-hardy ferns. A magnificent Dicksonia Antarctica takes pride of place within the display.
The judges particularly commended the quality of the plants this year and Felicity also enjoyed the honour of being the youngest medal winner in the Floral Marquee.
The show, which started on Tuesday, runs until Sunday, July 6, when the Bowden team will return to Devon to offload their plants.
They will then almost immediately set off for the last RHS show in the season at Wentworth Woodhouse near Rotherham – up north!
Bowdens Nursery is open at Sticklepath from Monday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm.
It shares premises with Dartmoor Auctions whose upcoming live auction is taking place on Saturday, July 5. Doors open at 9am, with 1,000 lots up for auction.
