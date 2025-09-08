Patients on a cancer therapy ward at the Royal Devon & Exeter Hospital have received 100 goodie bags, thanks to the efforts of a local charity.
The organisation behind the kind donation is CHEMOtivation which creates and delivers Hope in a Tote’ bags containing homemade hats, thermal cups, soaps and more to those having chemotherapy or radiotherapy at the hospital.
CHEMOtivation was created in April 2024 by Marian Southwick in honour of her late husband Bob Southwick.
Marian, from Hatherleigh, said: “My husband died of pancreatic cancer on December 11 2023. It was a terrible journey, there’s no other way to describe it.
“The blackest day was when he got his diagnosis. But we were at North Devon District Hospital, in Barnstaple, and the hospital-based charity ChemoHero gave Bob this wonderful box of kindness to help deal with the side effects of chemotherapy. It was just amazing. So me and Bob looked at each other and said ‘right we’re going to do this for the people of Exeter’.”
Bob sadly passed away nine months later at home with Marian and the family.
But just as the pair promised, Marian started CHEMOtivation and has been working tirelessly to raise money and resources for the Hope in a Tote Bags.
“It’s been an incredible piece of work but its been very fulfilling.” Said Marian.
Marian pointed out that not only would patients on the Cherrybrook Ward benefit from the Hope in a Tote Bags, but everyone else involved in the creation and delivery.
“Nurses have a very tough job so it’s nice for them to be able to do something uplifting such as give out the bags to the patients on the ward.
“Also, all the people and groups who are knitting, crocheting and sewing hats and blankets for patients get to feel like they’re doing something to support someone else. The creation of CHEMotiviation is helping to improve the wellbeing of communities all over Devon.”
The Hope in a Tote bags use as much home-made items as possible to show the patients on the ward that people care.
Alongside the homemade gifts and items to pass the time, the Hope in a Tote bag contains a thermometer to check for changes in temperature that may indicate sepsis.
After 11 months of had work, the Hope in a Tote bags were delivered to Cherrybrook Ward on Thursday September 4, much to the delight of the patients on the ward.
There were 50 bags for women and 50 bags for men.
Marian said: “We’ve received feedback from the nurses on the ward that everyone was pleased with their bags.”
Marian was joined by Millie Dennis from Lewdown Young Farmers Club (YFC) which has been been fundraising for CHEMOtivation.
On June 30 the group hosted a charity breakfast which raised over £1,000 for CHEMOtivation, Devon Air Ambulance and Mind.
In a similar style, another fundraising breakfast will be held this month.
The YFC charity Big Breakfast will be held on Saturday, September 13, from 8.30am to 12noon at the Hatherleigh Community Centre.
