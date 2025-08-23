THE 123rd Chagford Agricultural and Horticultural Show held on Thursday, August 21 did not disappoint.

A traditional country show with competition classes for agricultural produce, horses, sheep, cattle, dogs, and a vintage section, it had a great programme of main ring entertainment - all on a lovely sunny day.

Zdenka Vyslouzilova, cake maker and baker, from Crediton, sold many items including ‘Kolach’, traditional Czech buns, from the country she left 20 years ago. AQ 1060 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Show Secretary Tiggy Fuller said: “It has been a wonderful show. We had great entries in horse and sheep classes and a bumper crowd came along.

“Our main ring attractions were greatly enjoyed and we are pleased how the day went.”

A busy view at Chagford Show. AQ 1051 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Dartmoor National Park had a stand and staff talked to many people while at Chagford Show. AQ 1032 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Main ring entertainment included a BMX Show, scurry racing, heavy horses, terrier racing, tug of war, parade of hounds and a range of horse classes.

The Horticultural Marquee was home to a wonderful display of locally grown produce, flowers and crafts.

Hush Horseboxes from Tedburn St Mary ran a competition in aid of the Mare and Foal Sanctuary. AQ 0983 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

A sheep at Chagford Show. AQ 0949 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

There was a dog show, live music, 200 trade stands, a rural crafts area, food hall of local producers, vintage tractors, cars and other vehicles, children’s attractions and so much more.

Fi McKnight of Moor Elements, South Zeal, makes beautiful and unique handmade gifts such as earrings, necklaces, rings, room fresheners, bracelets, cards candles and much more. AQ 0995 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Young sheep handler champion was Jack Darke (7), third left, from Kingsbridge, and runner-up was his cousin, Freya Uglow (4), from Launceston. Left is judge Ann Willcocks from Ivybridge and right, Colin Braine from Okehampton, who made and presented Jack with a shepherd’s crook. AQ 0974 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Supreme Champion Horse was Penlangrug The Democrat, a 9-year-old Section D, owned by Millie Logan from near Okehampton.

Reserve Champion was a Dartmoor mare, Moortown Honeymoon with foal, owned by John Jordan of Gidleigh.

Janet Jarvis, animal artist, from North Tawton, works in pastels and acrylics and enjoys painting farm animals, wildlife and pets. She had a stand with some of her work on sale at Chagford Show. AQ 1003 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

David Hoare from North Tawton won the Collective Exhibit of Vegetables class at Chagford Show. AQ 1009 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

North Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team had a stand at Chagford Show. AQ 0979 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Supreme Cattle Champion was Polgoda Valentine, a British Charolais heifer owned by Hannah Payne and Steve Ley of Tordown Livestock in Holcombe, Dawlish.

Supreme Champion Sheep was a North Country Cheviot shearling ewe bred and exhibited by Sam Pedrick from Bovey Tracey.

A gleaming car at Chagford Show. AQ 1089 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Peter Hunt of Blackaller Bees, North Bovey, Newton Abbot sold Dartmoor Wild Flower Honey at Chagford Show. AQ 1075 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Bill Murray and Georgina Sanders ran The Dartmoor Society stall at Chagford Show. AQ 1037 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Reserve Supreme Sheep Champion was a Scotch Blackface ewe hogg bred and exhibited by father and daughter partnership, Abby and Steve Cornelius, from Davidstow.

Show President, in her President’s Address, said: “This Show is a shining reminder of the hard work and resilience of our farmers and our local community.

Flowers for the Chagford Show chairman, Judith Colton. AQ 1111 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

BMX action in the main ring at Chagford Show. AQ 1095 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

“Through sunshine and storm you continue to show that agriculture is not just an occupation, it’s a way of life.”

She added thanks to all involved in creating one of Dartmoor’s best days out.

John Jordan gained the Most Points at Chagford Show, pictured receiving a trophy from Show Secretary Tiggy Fuller, centre and sponsor Rosie Ware from Ruralis Insurance. AQ 1143 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )