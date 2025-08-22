SPREYTON Village Hall was a colourful picture with flowers, produce and crafts on display for its annual show, held every August.

Cleave Collins was presented with an engraved watering can for supporting and competing at the Spreyton Show for 50 years by show treasurer Angela Hawkins, left and show secretary Sharon Hawking. (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)

There were 558 entries in a range of classes, much to the delight of show secretary Sharon Hawking who said: “It is the best number of entries we have had for many years.”

The show was opened by the Rt Rev Nick McKinney, assisted by show chairman Tony Talbot.

Molly won the Children’s Cup at Spreyton Show, presented by show secretary Sharon Hawking. (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)

Cleave Collins won a prize for the top vase of two varieties of dahlias at Spreyton Show. (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)

A special presentation, of an engraved watering can was made to Cleave Collins for supporting and competing at the show for 50 years.

Award winners were: Cleave Collins, Ian Pinwell, Molly, Imogen, Angela Hawkins, Caroline Burkin, Jenny Hammond, Trish Koenig and John Redstone.

Colour coordinated. Ian Pinwell took the Resident’s Cup at Spreyton Show for his dahlias. (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)

Best exhibit was fuchsia heads exhibited by Caroline Burkin. The show took place on Saturday, August 16 in Spreyton Village Hall.

Mo Pakenham took several prizes for her water based mixed media paintings in the art classes at Spreyton Show. (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)