An increasing problem with dog mess in public places in Tavistock has led to the town mayor urging pet owners to clear up after their pets when out walking them in town.
Over the last 12 months there has been a significant increase in dog mess not being cleared up by owners, which is being linked to a rise in owners letting their dogs off the lead in the Meadows, where dogs are not in fact allowed off the lead. This is despite there being numerous special dog bins and other bins in the Meadows.
The issue is more noticeable over the summer months with members of Tavistock Town Council works department unfortunately getting covered in dog mess when out grass cutting and children ending up running and walking in it, prompting public complaints.
A council spokesman said: “It is extremely disappointing dog owners are not taking responsibility and picking up after their dogs. Not only is there an environmental impact but it is also disrespectful to other visitors of the park and those who work hard to maintain our beautiful parks and open spaces.
“The council urges dog owners to take responsibility and use the bins located throughout the park to deposit any dog waste into and would also like to remind people dogs to keep dogs on leads under control in the Meadows.”
The exception to this is Pearse Meadow where dogs are allowed to be exercised off their leads.
Town mayor Cllr Steve Hipsey, a dog owner himself, stressed: “Dog mess on pavements is one of those problems that seems small until you step in it. Then it becomes unforgettable. For our council works team, it is a daily and very unpleasant task. They clear it because they care about keeping Tavistock clean, but they should not have to.
“The council spends significant time and money providing dog waste bins and emptying them regularly, all paid for by local council tax payers. That money could go to improving parks, repairing paths, or planting trees instead of clearing up after a careless few.”
He stressed most dog owners were responsible, but a small number spoiled things for everyone else, thinking it acceptable to let their dogs foul early in the morning or late at night when no one was watching.
“As a dog owner, my appeal is to please ensure you have enough bags every time you go out. Pick up after your pet and put it in a bin every single time, not just when others are around. If there is no bin nearby, take it home and dispose of it properly.
“It is a small effort that makes a huge difference to the look and feel of our town. Tavistock prides itself on being a welcoming, walkable, dog-friendly place. Let us keep it that way. A clean pavement is a sign of respect for our neighbours, for visitors, and for the place we all share.
“Dog poo is not just unpleasant and smelly. It can spread disease to other dogs, to livestock, and even to children. Anyone who has ever had a youngster tread in it knows how miserable it can be. The ruined shoes, the smell in the car, the trail across the carpet. It is revolting, unhygienic and completely avoidable.”
