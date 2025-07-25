Callington Town Council has unanimously agreed to back an application more car parking at the largest business in Callington.
The Cornwall Bakery is seeking planning permission to extend a gravel car park at the rear of their factory site on Tavistock Road.
The application discussed at the Callington Town Council meeting on July 22 proposes to enlarge the staff and operational car parks on the site by 96 spaces to make 392 car parking spaces in total.
Access to the new proposed car parking spaces on the currently landscaped areas of grass, trees and hardstanding at the rear of the site is via Granite Way.
The site is the home of pasty maker Ginsters, and part of the Samworth Brothers group with HQ in Leicester with a workforce in Callington of around 1,200 employees.
The planning design and access statement specifies: “This application is submitted as stage 1 of the investment strategy, whereby a car park extension is required to enable the delivery of factory extensions and infrastructure upgrades.
“The proposals will allow for the addition of 96 extra car parking spaces, to serve employees and visitors.
“Achieving planning permission for the proposed development is therefore vital for the success of The Cornwall Bakery, and the implementation of the wider investment strategy.”
Further the design and access statement explains that Samworth Brothers have committed to injecting significant investment into The Cornwall Bakery saying the site has “struggled in recent times to meet the demands of an ever growing customer base.”
Final planning approval for the planning application, in common with others rests with Cornwall Council, although the town council’s approval adds weight.
A planned 700m2 extension to the bakery footprint, part of a comprehensive £71-million investment programme at the site, will only be feasible once the car park extension has been approved, the application states.
A two-staged development of a new plant room at The Cornwall Bakery was approved in February 2024.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.