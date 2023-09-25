A LOCAL man has opened a new leading-edge centre for music in the heart of Exeter.
Based on Coombe Street, the Cameron Mills Group, run by owner and founder Cameron Mills who lives near Crediton, said that the music school will offer fun, inspiring music lessons for both children and adults.
Uniquely, the school also serves as a hub for musicians throughout Exeter and the Devon region by providing fully-equipped rehearsal spaces and a recording studio – all available for hire – and a talent agency, enabling performers to build genuine music industry connections.
The school has the backing of some significant names in the music industry, including Richard Hilton (lead guitarist with CHIC), Stuart Epps (producer for Elton John, Oasis, Led Zepplin), and Sam Hiller (Associate Director of “Les Misérables” and “Phantom of the Opera” in London's West End). They are joined by a number of other notable musicians as patrons of the school.
Cameron said that the underlying ethos of the school and staff is to build people’s confidence to express their creativity and achieve their dreams, however big or small.
The school runs a range of educational programmes, including:
• The Rock Project, Devon – consisting of group lessons in electric guitar, bass guitar, drums and vocals and the opportunity for young people aged 7-18 years-old to put their musical skills into practice by performing regularly each week as part of a band.
• Young Broadcasters – a programme that enables 8-18-year-olds to work with broadcasters from the industry, learn how to create and edit a podcast, interview guests and work towards hosting a radio show.
• Industry Masterclasses – music masterclasses for adults and children across the UK, where industry experts spend time with the students, advising them on various aspects of performance, stage presence or how to achieve success in such a highly competitive field.
The school's curriculum is led by a team of highly qualified and experienced music instructors, ensuring that students receive the best possible guidance on their musical journey.
Cameron commented: "We are absolutely thrilled to have opened our doors to the vibrant community of Exeter.
“Music has the power to inspire, connect, and enrich our lives in countless ways. Our mission is to provide a nurturing, welcoming environment where anyone can explore their musical passions, learn from dedicated professionals, and ultimately, free the music that lies within them.
“We want everyone who comes through our doors to experiment, grow and shine.”
For more information about the school's educational programmes, enrolment, and upcoming events, please visit: cameronmillsgroup.com or email: [email protected] .