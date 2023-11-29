LOCAL residents have saved their village pub and expect to get the keys tomorrow, Thursday, November 30!
The Drewe Arms at Drewsteignton, a thatched heritage pub, has been closed for some time but now plans are proceeding well to enable it to re-open.
The group wants to establish it as a community pub and invited people to donate or become shareholders as part of a crowdfund campaign.
Imogen Clements, from the group, explained: “The crowdfunding campaign to rescue the Drewe Arms for the community ended on November 12 and raised a staggering £552,875!
“We are therefore in the final stages of purchasing the Drewe Arms on behalf of the community to run as a community pub and we expect the keys handover, all being well to be this Thursday!
The website for the group says that it is aiming to open the pub in March 2024 but beforehand has a lot of work to do, refurbishing the pub, applying for grants, appointing staff, holding a clear up and some pop-up pub events.
The group is also working on a five-year plan.
More than 500 investors have made the purchase possible and more are invited to be a part of the pub’s future.
Mel Stride, MP for Central Devon and Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, visited The Drewe in person in September.
He met with some of committee to hear about the group’s campaign and to show his support for the community drive to buy the Drewe Arms and have it back as a community pub at the heart of the village.