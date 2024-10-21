A CAR driven onto the railway line between Crediton and Salmonhutch Railway Crossing has stopped all trains running to and from Exeter to Okehampton and also to and from Barnstaple.
The car was apparently abandoned on the tracks between Crediton and Salmonhutch during the early hours of today, Monday, October 21.
National Rail and Police are in attendance as well as a recovery vehicle.
The car is some distance from the Salmonhutch Crossing which is likely to make it difficult for recovery.
The Salmonhutch Crossing is closed to motorists and there are traffic queues forming.
National Rail is advising that railway tickets to use the line can be used on the following Stagecoach Bus routes:
• 5 - Exeter Central - Crediton
• 5A - Exeter Bus Station - Okehampton
• 5B - Exeter Bus Station - Barnstaple
• 5C - Exeter Bus Station - Lapford
6A - Exeter St David’s - Okehampton.
Last week the vehicle crossing at Crediton Railway Station became stuck on two days causing much disruption.
Further updates as we have them.