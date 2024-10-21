A WOMAN who died in a crash on the A30 at Whiddon Down was “beautiful, loyal and funny”, her family has said.
The collision involved a Scania lorry and a silver Kia Ceed and took place on the eastbound carriageway at around 10pm on Tuesday, October 15.
Clare Laskey, 47, from the Lizard in Cornwall, was the passenger in the car. She died at the scene.
Her family said: “We are devastated by the loss of our beautiful, loyal and funny daughter, partner, sister and aunt in such tragic circumstances.
“She will be sadly missed by us all including her friends and the amazing Lizard community. Forever in our hearts.”
The driver of the car, a 60-year-old man, was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.
Police are appealing for witnesses of the crash.
If you saw what happened or have any dashcam footage, contact police online or by telephone on 101, quoting log 835 of October 15.